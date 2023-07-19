Wendell Foltz

Wendell Clarence Foltz, 91, husband of Mary Ellen Murphy Foltz, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home. Born Sept. 7, 1931, in Baltimore, OH, he was the son of the late Clarence and Faun (Bader) Foltz. He was a retired administrator of freight pricing for the Kroger Company in Cincinnati, OH, a graduate of Liberty Union High School in Baltimore, OH, obtained an Associates Art Degree from the University of Cincinnati and was a member of the protestant faith. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Rebecca Faun Foltz of Harrodsburg and Theresa Louise (Greg) Marion of Mason, OH, and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Darwin Foltz, Sammy Foltz and Kenneth Foltz and one sister, Eileen Whittington.