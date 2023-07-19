Tourist Commission Moves Closer To Finalizing Purchase Of Real Estate

Robert Moore

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission is getting close to finalizing the purchase of the empty lot next to Olde Town Park in downtown Harrodsburg.

The tourist commission has been in talks with the owner, John Holiday to purchase the property for months, but have been prevented from finalizing the transaction because of issues getting a clear deed. The title company that issued the deed went out of business 15 years ago, officials have said. Board member Tim Kazimer said during last week’s meeting that the deed had been cleared and the title to the lot had been signed over. However, the sale still has to close.

Kazimer said they were waiting for the closing date. He said the sale has taken seven months.

It generally takes about 30 days to close, but the tourist commission still has to finalize their plans for the property, including sidewalk maintenance and the billboard frame. The frame is generally not used for anything, but at events like last week’s Friday Night On Main, children find it entertaining to climb it, which raises liability issues.

“I think it would be wise to tear it down,” said Kazimer, who said it might be a good opportunity for a mural. Other options discussed for the property include a possible skating rink, but no decisions have been made.