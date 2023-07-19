Marline Lanham

Marline Whitehouse Lanham, 78, of Harrodsburg, wife of Harold Davis Lanham, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her residence. Born April 28, 1945, in Liberty, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Myrtle Whitehouse. She was the owner/broker of the Lanham Realty and Auction Company and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Shawn D. (Rebecca) Lanham of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Angela D. (David) Osbourn of Springfield and Heather Lanham (John Christopher) Howard of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Florine Schulte and Rita (Stanley) Holman, both of Harrodsburg and six grandchildren.