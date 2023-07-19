Malinda Marie McKinney, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of James W. McKinney, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Walker’s Trail Senior Living in Danville. Born Oct. 10, 1934, in Hardin County, she was the daughter of the late Garney and Flossie (Yates) Jones. She was a retired housing administrator for the U.S. Government and was a member of the Baptist faith. Survivors include: one daughter, Becky McKinney of Sadieville; two sons, Chuck (Rebecca) McKinney and Steve (Melanie) McKinney, both of Harrodsburg; one sister-in-law, Shirley Blanton; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Betty) McKinney and Greg Dearbourne, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Dian McKinney, and six siblings, Robert Lee, Bill, Rena, Jane, Rose and Ann.