Kimberly Harmon, 51, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Lexington. Born May 21, 1972, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Alma (Anderson) Harmon. She was an assistant manager for Speedway in Lexington. Survivors include: one daughter, Cierra Harmon of Frankfort; two brothers, Doug Anderson of Berea, and Brent Harmon of Florida.