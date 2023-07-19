Katherine Lay

Katherine Rae Lay, 56, partner of Dennis Waldridge, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Health Care in Lexington. Born Feb. 15, 1967, she was the daughter of Billy Ray Conner and Florence “Cookie” Conner. She was a nurse at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. Survivors, in addition to her parents and partner, include: two sons, Justin Durand (Ashley) Lay of Liberty and Blake Anthony (Rainie Taubman) Lay of Lexington; one step son, Joey Waldridge of Lawrenceburg; one daughter, Elizabeth Nicole (William) Arrasmith of Burgin; one brother, Billy Conner Jr. of Burgin; one sister, Candice Rae (Derek) Robinson, four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.