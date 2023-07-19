Jesse Faller

Jesse Daniel Faller, 27, of Lebanon, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Washington County. Born July 8, 1996, in Greenville, Ohio, he was the son of Nicholas Joseph Faller and Stacy Lynn Pittman. He was a roofing contractor for Rayman Roofing. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: three children, Brinley, Chasper and Adleigha Faller, all of Columbia; step father, David Hawes; three sisters, Brittany Cook and Kelsey Gudors of Ohio and Kylie Faller of Michigan and two brothers, Tyler and Dylan Faller of Ohio.