Brian Lewis

Brian A. Lewis, 51, of Salvisa, husband of Cretia Hazelwood Lewis, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. Born May 16, 1972, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Bobby and Barbara (Stratton) Lewis. He was a retired shipping coordinator for General Cable in Lawrenceburg, owned Simple Fix, and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Hunter (Jadelyn) Lewis and Ethan (Ally) Lewis, of Mercer County; one grandson, Judson Lewis and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Beth Hazelwood of Mercer County.