William Wayne “Bill” Harrison, 73, husband of Patsy Harrison, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at his residence. Born Aug. 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Cecil and Sarah Katherine Estes Harrison. He was retired from Bay West and was a member of Burgin Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Angela (Chad) Swihart of Hawesville; one son, Anthony (Lisa) Harrison of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Carlene (Robbie) Carey of Burgin and Freida Blacketer of Lawrenceburg; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Ronnie and Ernest Harrison, and one sister, Gail Brickey.