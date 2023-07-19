Arnetta Mays

Arnetta Frances Mays, 82, of Harrodsburg, widow of Bentley Levon Mays, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home. Born March 17, 1941, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Acey and Lulla K. (Singleton) Mundy. She was a 1959 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, a retired factory worker at Corning Glass Works, and a member of First Baptist Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Arnee (John) Payne of West Chester, OH, and Sonja (Lance) Kostas of Nashville, Tenn.; two sons, Sean Steven Mays of Louisville, and Jeremy (Sanja) Mays of Glendale, Ariz.; two sisters, Wanda Mundy and Betty Napier, both of Tampa, Fla.; one brother, William Acey (Toyia) Mundy of Nashville, Tenn.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.