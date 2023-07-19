Coach Alvis Johnson Jr., 76, of Harrodsburg, husband of Rosetta (Cooke) Johnson, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born July 12, 1947, in Hopkinsville, he was the son of the late Avis and Learlene (Bernett) Johnson Sr. Alvis was well known in this community and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a master’s degree in secondary education with history as his main course work. He was employed by the Christian County School System prior to coming to Harrodsburg where he lived and retired from Harrodsburg High School serving from 1973 until 1998. During his tenure at Harrodsburg as the head football coach (with a record of 192 wins and 78 losses), he took his football teams to the Class A football finals in 1988, 1996 and 1997 where the Pioneers were runners up each year. Also, in 1991 and 1996 he was named the State Football Coach of the Year; was athletic director and head track coach where he was elected as Coach of the Year eight times. Alvis was inducted into the Kentucky Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1992. He was the Kellogg Corporation National Track Coach of the Year in 1977 and inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in 2004. He had close to 50 athletes play Division 1 sports. After his retirement he and his wife Rosetta became owners of AJ’s Car Wash and the Harrodsburg Transportation Company. Coach Johnson loved mentoring his students, athletes, coaches, friends and associates and was a member of the Centennial Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Derrick (Michelle) Johnson and Dennis (Nyoka) Johnson both of Lexington; a special son, Chad (Rachel) Vaughn of Lexington; three sisters, Margaret (Walter) Bacon of Hopkinsville, Cilvia (Rob) Dutton of Illinois and Diana Barney of Sacramento, Calif.; two brothers, Terry Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind. and Clarence Johnson of Hopkinsville; seven grandchildren Skyelar Alvis Johnson, Jasper Johnson, Domynik Johnson, Jalen Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Khloe Vaughn and Cameron Vaughn all of Lexington; caregiver and special friend, Michael Quire plus numerous colleagues, friends and associates. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wiley Johnson and Steve Johnson and three sisters, Carrie Jones, Betty Johnson and Sarah McGee. Visitation Friday, July 21, at 7:01 a.m. until 9:01 a.m. without the family present then additional visitation with the family present will begin at 9:01 a.m. until 1:01 p.m. at the Centennial Baptist Church, located at 291 West Lane. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:01 p.m. at the Alvis Johnson Field, located at 371 East Lexington Street, which was dedicated in his honor in 1996, weather permitting. If inclement weather the services will be held at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, located at 312 S. Main Street, with Bro. Donald Wayne Smith and Brother Phillip A. Yates presiding. Those in attendance are asked to wear blue in honor of Coach Johnson. The services will be broadcast live on WHBN 1420 AM or 99.5 FM and also on Sims Funeral Services Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Yeast, Jay Parks, Jason Dunn, Jeff Hildebrandt, Jack Pearson, DeShawn Johnson, Jimmy Boards and Gary Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be former coaching staff members, football players and managers. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Centennial Baptist Church, 291 West Lane, Harrodsburg, KY 40330. Arrangements are entrusted to Sims Funeral Services.

