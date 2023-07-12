Ray Thomas Cox of Lexington, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, at Baptist Hospital surrounded by his family. Ray was born in Lawrenceburg, and raised in Harrodsburg where he was an exceptional athlete. After graduating high school, he served five years in the United States Air Force in Sacramento, California. Upon returning to Kentucky he graduated from Xavier University and worked at IBM and Lexmark for over 30 years. Ray had an outstanding life; he was an avid boater, loved to travel, was fortunate enough to have lived and worked in Paris, France for three years, his favorite hobby was to work in his beautiful yard and he was passionate about his University of Kentucky Wildcats. Known as “Papa,” his greatest joy was watching his five grandchildren play football, baseball, volleyball and basketball. Ray is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jayne, his children Jon (Lisa) Cox, Keith Cox, Blake (Alicia) Cox and Raegen (Erich) Lowe and his grandchildren…Reilly Lowe, Spencer Lowe, Addie Lowe, Jackson Cox and Bennett Cox. He is also survived by his sisters Betty (Arthur) Isham and Bonnie (William) Holliday and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In keeping with the way he lived, please join us to celebrate his amazing life on July 29, 2023, at Firebook Clubhouse located at 4740 Firebrook Blvd., Lexington, from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Lung Association (https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&mfc_pref=T&31272.donation=form1) Final arrangements in care of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.

Paid Obit