Linda Chase

Linda Marie Chase, 80, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home. Born Jan. 11, 1943, in Glendale, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Stutsman) Hague. She was a preschool teacher for Infant Child Enrichment Services in Sonoma, Calif. Survivors include: three daughters, Terrie Chase and Robbin Coane of Harrodsburg and Chana Grant of California; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammie Chase.