Kitty Lou Stamper, 64, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her home. Born Jan. 24, 1959, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late George Stamper and Millie Swango. Survivors include: one son, Jeff Stamper of Lawrenceburg; one daughter, Jacinda Bowman Jones; three sisters, Sandy Turner, Barbara Houck and Lillian Eichelburger and five grandchildren.