J.C. Patterson

J.C. “Papaw” Patterson, 84, of Harrodsburg, husband of Kathleen (McRay) Patterson, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home. Born Sept. 27, 1938, in Dixville, he was the son of the late Horace K. Patterson and Nannie Belle (Hurst) Patterson Darnell. He attended both Harrodsburg and Rose Hill Schools, was a master builder and owner of Patterson Builders of Harrodsburg, liked to work in the yard and loved to play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Diedra (Tim) Springate and Tabi (Fred) Lewis both of Harrodsburg; one daughter-in-law, Penny Patterson of Danville; six grandchildren, Chad (Rebecca) Patterson, Dillon (Casey) Springate, Chelsea (Price) Hunt, Zac (Kristyna) Lewis, Kali (Chris Allen) Morris and Zane (Carissa) Lewis; 14 great-grandchildren, Caeden Patterson, Ryker Patterson, Ashtyn Springate, Lane Hunt, Mallory Wilson, Lochlan Lewis, Aubri Morris, Molly Wilson, Ramsey Lewis, Layken Hunt, Kyndal Patterson, Deacon Springate, Tye Springate and Sadi Lewis; one half-brother Tommy Hurst of Harrodsburg and two special family members, Tara Farrell and Bree Kathleen Farrell. He was preceded in death by two sons, Kelly Douglas Patterson and Stephen Joe Patterson; two brothers, Larry Patterson and Bruce Patterson and one sister, June Doris Patterson Sutton. Funeral services were held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Sims Funeral Services with Bro. Matthew Robbins, Bro. Greg Warren and Bro. David Upchurch officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chad Patterson with Caeden and Ryker Patterson, Dillon Springate, Zac Lewis with Lochlan Lewis, Zane Lewis, Monty McRay, Chris Allen, Price Hunt with Lane Hunt and Chuck Cecil. Honorary pallbearers were Genie Sims, Nick Yeast I, Gary Caton, Wayne Jackson, Allen Whitenack, Greg Souder, Ralph Phillips, Daniel Wessling, Jimmy Yeager, Gary Yeager and Merle J. Hart. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservices.com.

