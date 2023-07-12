Former Wildcats Take On NBA Summer League

Lane Mills

Herald Staff

lane@harrodsburgherald.com

The 2023 NBA Summer League officially kicked off in Las Vegas this past weekend. Young stars from an array of teams compete to prove their talent before the regular season starts, and with it, fight for a chance to win the Summer League championship. Multiple newly acquired Kentucky Wildcats made their professional debuts, stunning across the board and adding further to UK’s reputation at the higher level.

Chris Livingston, the 58th pick in the draft, played first. The Milwuakee Bucks took on the Denver Nuggets; Livingston scored 7 points on 3-4 shooting, including one made three in two attempts. He notched six rebounds to boot in the Bucks win. The Bucks played the Suns the next day, and Livingston scored 10 points, alongside 6 boards and 3 assists. These two strong performances netted him a four year, $7.7 million dollar rookie contract with the organization. It’s safe to say he turned some heads.

Cason Wallace, the tenth pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, played in one game, versus the Dallas Mavericks. Wallace stunned with 20 points on 7-15 shooting, including a staggering six three pointers. He beat the halftime buzzer from half court, too. In addition to the scoring, he tallied 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, as well as a win.