Betty Mendel

Betty Jean Mendel, 91, of Salvisa, widow of Walter Richard Mendel, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at The Willows in Harrodsburg. Born April 23, 1932, in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Hobert and Anna (Downs) Runion. She was a homemaker and a member of the Man of War Church in Lexington. Survivors include: two daughters, Susan R. (Mike) Bossert of Salvisa, and Beth Ann McBroom of Winchester; two sons, Jeffrey Lee (Nancy) Black of Virginia, and Gregory Eugene (Gail) Black of Florida; two brothers, Doug Runion and Tom Runion, both of Florence; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Denver Eugene Black; two brothers, Hobert Runion and Roger Lee Runion and one sister, Lois Allen.