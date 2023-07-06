Weekender July 6–13: ‘James Harrod’ Returns To Old Fort Harrod On Thursday, July 13

Robert Moore

At long last, James Harrod is returning to the city that bears his name. A fictionalized James Harrod, that is, as portrayed by an actor.

That’s right, outdoor drama returns next week as Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Friends of Fort Harrod present the eighth season of “James Harrod: The Battle For Kentucky.” The production begins a three week run on Thursday, July 8. The play tells the story of the founding of the oldest town in Kentucky. It features humor, terror, dancing, fire, gunfire and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children. This year, they are offering a special $2 group discount each week. In the first week, the discount goes to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators. On the second week, it will be factory and manufacturing workers. On the third week it will be service and hospitality industry workers. To qualify, all you need to do is show an ID at the gate for reduced admission.

Performances of “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” start Thursday, July 13. Subsequent performances are scheduled for Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Thursday, July 20; Friday, July 21; Saturday, July 22; Thursday, July 27; Friday, July 28; and concludes Saturday, July 29. All performances are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Old Fort Harrod State Park’s James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street).

Call 859-734-3314 for ticket information or visit online at parks.ky.gov.

Just a reminder for locals who want to cool off, while the pool at Anderson-Dean is closed this year for repairs, the free splash pad at Young’s Park in Harrodsburg (530 Linden Avenue) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, July 6

• Gene Cordova Show at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Gene and his group of Merry Makers including Tater the Gator open your imagination to building friendships and working together. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Crafty Affairs—Hydro Dipped Mugs at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Create art by dipping a coffee mug in paint. Supplies provided. Registration required. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokey. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, July 7

• Picnic in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Featuring live music by Larry Sander and Borderline. Starts at noon under the Osage orange tree. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming—video games, board games, card games, or ping pong. Snacks provided. For teens 13-18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Spooky Fox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, July 8

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Stars Stripes and Splashes at DarkK9 Sports (572 Ison Lane, Burgin). NADD Dock Diving Event. Spectators welcome. Awards for each division, best costumes and best pop up/parking area. Pre-registration $25 at northamericandivingdogs.com. $30 registration day of event for all splashes. Air Retrieve Saturday starts 9 a.m. darkk9sports.com or 859-221-0885.

• Creek Walk at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Kids explore Shawnee Run Creek and learn how to safely study and handle the creatures that make their homes in this unique aquatic ecosystem. $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Kids Science Saturday Extravaganza at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hands-on activities, giveaways, a play area and archeology tours. More than 25 activations and experiments related to archeology, astronomy, biology, botany, chemistry, earth science, forensic science, geology, physics and weather science. Bring your own jar, bottle or other container to exchange for a prize. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Teens Create at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Snacks and extra art supplies provided. Bring a friend! For ages 13-18 Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Art Together at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A space to bring a friend or meet new people while you work on your particular project. For ages 18 and up. 3 to 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Pioneer Saddle Club Horse Show at Joe Gill Showgrounds (344 Shewmaker Lane). Starts 4 p.m. Admission: $4 per adult, children six years and under are free.William at 904-233-0092 or Dawn at 901-679-7608 or Facebook @Pioneer Saddle Club.

• Salvisa Cruise-In at Old Bridge General Store No. 2 (5101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Food, music and door prizes. 5 to 8 p.m. David Sexton at 859-613-4310.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Scott Collins at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Boogie G and the Titanics at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or kampkennedymarina.com.

• Live music by Carrie Anne McDonald at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Bluegrass Food Truck. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Astronomy in the Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). View the wonders of the night sky—including objects within our solar system and deep space—with the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club using a variety of telescopes. Each viewing free to the public and weather-dependent. Call day of the program to confirm viewing. Minors should have adult supervision. Starts after sunset. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, July 9

• Stars Stripes and Splashes at DarkK9 Sports (572 Ison Lane, Burgin). NADD Dock Diving Event. Spectators welcome. Awards for each division, best costumes and best pop up/parking area. Pre-registration $25 at northamericandivingdogs.com. $30 registration day of event for all splashes. Hydro Dash Sunday starts 9 a.m. darkk9sports.com or 859-221-0885.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Ice Cream Social at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Doors open 6 p.m. Ice cream and sweets at 7 p.m. Music featuring Upshaw Briggs a.k.a. Max Grooves. $6. Children five and under free. 859-262-5600.

Tuesday, July 11

• Animal Tales Mid-South at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Meet animals from all over the world in presentation by naturalists from Animal Tales, who teach about “Animal Alliances” that exist to benefit the survival of all.. Starts 1:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge as an individual or with a team. Max team size of four players. Snacks provided! For ages 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, July 12

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, July 13

• Live music by Lisa Allan Foster and Monty at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Cardinas Food Truck. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle For Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

