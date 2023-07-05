Yeast Leaves Mercer For ‘Win City’

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Terry Yeast, longtime track coach and assistant principal at Mercer County High School, has effectively resigned from all positions. He announced on Facebook that he has accepted a new position as assistant principal and athletic director at George Rogers Clark (GRC) High School in Winchester.

Yeast started his 20-year tenure in the local school systems at Harrodsburg High School in February 2003. He was originally hired with emergency certification. At the time he was not certified to teach, but had a communications degree, but in the years to follow he completed his teaching certification, masters and received his principalship. He coached track and football prior to the Harrodsburg and Mercer County merger. Fast forward to 2016 and in his first year as track coach, he won his first state track title.

“I said to my staff and the 2016 team that I wanted to build a dynasty. Each of the coaches, athletes and parents have played a role in making that happen,” said Yeast.

Yeast’s teams won a championship in 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the boys and 2019 and 2022 for the girls.

He thanked the coaches who joined his team and the parents whose children competed for him, as well as the surrounding community for the support during his tenure, “It doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said. “I will definitely miss coaching, the kids and staff relationships.”

Yeast is excited to start his new roles at GRC as the new school year is right around the corner.

“I am really excited to get started with building new relationships and meeting my new students,” he said. “I am looking forward to new challenges. I am most scared that I am going from working with 750 students to 1700 students, but excited that I get to work with more kids that I can mentor.”

In recent years, GRC has rebranded itself as “Win City” and Yeast will fit right in.

“GRC has the most amazing athletic facilities and I hope I can play a small part in building a dynasty with our athletic teams,” he said. “My vision for athletics will still include Family-Tradition-Pride. I want to continue to help all staff grow, build relationships, cultivate leaders and honor academic and athletic achievements. I look forward to meeting the community of Winchester and developing those relationships, as well.”