Loretta Baker

Loretta Lester Baker, 98, widow of O.T. Baker died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Born June 20, 1925, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Za Thomas and Nellie Bottoms Lester. She was a hairdresser and the owner and operator of Town & Country Beauty Salon and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church. Survivors include: three daughters, Phyllis (Don) Long, Debbie Knight and Kelli (Rick) Morgan all of Harrodsburg; one sister, Hettie Logue of Harrodsburg; one sister-in-law, Vivian Lester of Frankfort; one son-in-law, Steve Hayden of Harrodsburg; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Dianne Baker Hayden; two brothers, R.C. Lester and Z.T. Lester and two sisters, Marsola Baker and Jewell Huffman Henniger.