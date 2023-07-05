Eunice Cocanougher

Eunice B. Cocanougher, 97, of Harrodsburg, widow of William Debo Cocanougher, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Feb. 6, 1926, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late James Burnett and Vicie (Bottom) Best. She was a retired American Greetings employee and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. Survivors include: two sons, James C. Cocanougher of Danville, and William D. “Junior” (Ruth Ann) Cocanougher of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jana Gayle Harbolt, two grandchildren, Don Allen Peavler and Dennis Cocanougher, as well as several siblings.