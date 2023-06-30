US 68 To Remain Closed, KYTC Says

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists that Harrodsburg Road/US 68 will not open at 4 p.m. today, Friday, June 30, as previously advertised. The route is scheduled to reopen at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. The road, which connects Mercer and Jessamine Counties, will stay closed due to increased safety features that need to be applied and the removal of overhanging rock, according to KYTC.

The entire project includes asphalt pavement and roadway rehabilitation. The work zone is from Harrodsburg Road/US 68 (milepoint 0.000) at the Kentucky River extending Northeast 4.807 miles to the Lexington Road/KY 29 Intersection (milepoint 4.807). The entire section is a distance of 04.81 miles.

The work is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program. The HSIP program is designed to provide safety upgrades for roadways. The anticipated date of completion for the entire project is Oct. 31, 2023.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties

