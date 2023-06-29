Weekender June 29–July 6: Fireworks, Fireworks And More Fireworks

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

With Independence Day happening on Tuesday, July 4, this weekend can be summed up with three words: Boom. Boom. Boom.

The biggest local show returns Saturday, July 1, when the 21st Annual Lights Over Herrington happens at the Kennedy Bridge. While the fireworks show starts at dusk, boaters, campers and revellers from Mercer County and all over the Bluegrass will be out all day on the lake.

Not to be outdone, Mercer County will host their Independence Day celebration at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) on Monday, July 3. The fireworks usually start at dusk, but the neighbors and park visitors will be blasting away throughout the day.

Just a reminder for locals who want to cool off, while the pool at Anderson-Dean is closed this year for repairs, the free splash pad at Young’s Park in Harrodsburg (530 Linden Avenue) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From everyone here at the Harrodsburg Herald, we wish you a Happy Fourth of July.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, June 29

• Conservation Clubhouse Critters at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Through the generosity of Inter-County Energy Cooperative, biologist Drew returns with some friends from the Conservation Clubhouse to educate us about reptiles and amphibians that are native to Kentucky. Two shows at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Independence Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation (853 Lexington Road). Concessions, music, raffle baskets, cake auctions, games and fireworks. Starts 6 p.m. fireworks start at dusk. 859-734-7791.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Devan Bishop at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, June 30

• Picnic in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Featuring live music by Joanah Loomer and friend rock and folk. Starts at noon under the Osage orange tree. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

• Fourth Annual RisloFest Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Music festival with camping, fire performers, workshops, kids activities, drum circles and fireworks. Friday’s headliners include the Rumpke Mountain Boys and Hyrider. Gates open at 9 a.m. Music starts at noon. For full lineup and ticket prices, Facebook @RisloFest or 859-612-9670 or terrapinhillfestivals.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Buck the Taxidermist at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Family Firework Fellowship at Devine’s Corn Maze (623 Talmage Mayo Road). Presented by Bethel, Kirkwood, Immanuel, Salvisa, Hopewell, Harrodsburg Baptist, Harrodsburg Community and Mt. Pleasant, the event features fireworks by Send the Light. from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

Saturday, July 1

• All American Cookout at Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Fourth Annual RisloFest Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Music festival with camping, fire performers, workshops, kids activities, drum circles and fireworks. Saturday’s eadliners include the Vince Herman Band and Hot Brown Smackdown. Starts at 11 a.m. For full lineup and ticket prices, Facebook @RisloFest or 859-612-9670 or terrapinhillfestivals.com.

• Saturday Matinee at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featuring Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. Popcorn provided. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Warren Byrom at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 21st Annual Lights Over Herrington at the Kennedy Bridge. Biggest fireworks show in Mercer County starts at dusk. lightsoverherrington.com.

• Lights Over The Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Fireworks, craft barbecue from the Swinery and live music by Jeremy Zeller. Facebook @LoganVineyards.

• Live music by LBP Country at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Triple J&C BBQ. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Night Hike: Buck Moon at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Take a gentle hike, enjoy the wonders of the prairie and forest at night, discover the mysteries and curiosities of the moon. $15 for annual passholders, $25 for everyone else. 9 to 10:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, July 2

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, July 3

• Independence Day Celebration at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Fireworks usually start at dusk, but the neighbors and park visitors will be blasting away throughout the day. 859-734-9167 or Facebook @andersondeancommpark.

Wednesday, July 5

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, July 6

• Gene Cordova Show at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Gene and his group of Merry Makers including Tater the Gator open your imagination to building friendships and working together. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Crafty Affairs—Hydro Dipped Mugs at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Create art by dipping a coffee mug in paint. Supplies provided. Registraion required. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokey. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.