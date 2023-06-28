Rachel Adkinson

Rachel Doan Adkison, 76, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Doan was born December 5, 1946 in Garrard County to John and Mary Elizabeth “Pug” Adkison. Doan was a 1964 graduate of Lancaster High School and was retired from AT&T after 30 years of service. Doan also served three terms as a Garrard County Magistrate from 2007-2019. Doan loved dogs, history, travel, live theater, musical performances, collecting antiques, and spending time with her many friends. She never met a stranger. In addition to her parents, Doan was preceded in death by a cousin, Teressa (Terry) Powers. Doan is survived by cousins Janet Sue (Dan Ward) Ledford, Kimmel (Gayle) Boyle, Robin Metcalf, Wendell (Lori) Metcalf, Phil Murphy, an “adopted son”, Chris Thomason, and many friends. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 28 at 3:00 pm at the Lancaster Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Bob Rush officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Garrard County Animal Shelter. Friends and family may leave condolences or special memories of Doan on her tribute page at www.ramsey-young.com

