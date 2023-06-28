Mary White

Mary Katherine White, 82, widow of Robert Earl White, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her residence. Born November 25, 1940, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ada Drury Maddox. She was a former employee of Beaumont Inn and a member of Southland Christian Church Danville Campus. Survivors include: one son, Anthony (Dennetta) Dennis of Lexington; four daughters, Sue Williams ( Chuck Phillips), Betty White, and Jessie Releford (Eric Turner) all of Harrodsburg, and Bobbie White of Danville; three special nieces: and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathy Carter and Ruby Williams; one brother, James Maddox; three sisters, Effie Royalty, Mary Marie Bottom, and Nancy Royalty, and one granddaughter, Amanda Stratton.