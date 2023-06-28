Lady Titans Wins Shoot Out Against Owsley In Mercer’s Last Summer Game

Timberlynn Yeast

Herald Contributor

The Lady Titans traveled to Pulaski County for their last summer ball game, Thursday, June 22. The team has a had a good summer and has been competitive despite not having their full team. They are looking strong and hoping to repeat their 12th region championship. The Lady Titans have some big roles to fill, but will still be one of the top teams in the region coming back.

Anna Kate Drakeford hit a layup to get the Lady Titans first on the board. Owsley County wasted no time and hit a 3-point shot to go up, 7-4.

Skylar Webb got the steal and passed it forward to Teigh Yeast who used her speed for the uncontested layup. The Lady Owls were hot behind the arc and hit another three to extend their lead.

Drakeford dumped a pass down to Izzie Carlton. She pushed through for the basket and foul shot. The game went back and forth and with 5 minutes to go in the half Yeast hit a layup to cut into the lead. Drakeford responded with a basket and a foul. She made her foul shot to tie the game. The Titans ended the first half with a layup to keep the score tied, 25-25.

Drakeford snagged a rebound and took it the full length of the court for the basket and earned the and one. The Lady Owls answered with a left hook finish.

Sara Dunn hit a 3-point shot to give the Lady Titans a 4-point lead, 31-27. Drakeford put a little padding on the their lead with a free throw. The Lady Owls went on a 4-0 run and cut the Titans’ lead to two, but Drakeford hit a floater to put Mercer’s lead back to four.