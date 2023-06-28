Free Admission At Shaker Village For All Mercer Residents July 3-9

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is offering complimentary admission to all Mercer County residents Monday, July 3, through Sunday, July 9. The annual “Mercer County Week” at Shaker Village was established as a way to thank local residents for their support, and encourage them to come out to visit to see what’s new at the Village.

“We are delighted to extend an invitation to our neighbors to come out and enjoy the Village for free,” said Shaker Village Vice President of Public Programming and Marketing Billy Rankin. “Whether it has been 10 days or 10 years since your last visit there’s always something to discover at Pleasant Hill.”

Mercer County residents with a valid ID demonstrating residency within the county will be able to attend daily programs and exhibits at no cost. All guests must receive their complimentary passes at the Welcome Center upon arrival. Children under 18 who are accompanied by a qualifying adult will also be extended free admission.

Visitors can join a Daily Adventure tour anytime from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. There are a variety of programs to experience including Historic Village Tours, Shaker Music, Herbs for Home and Health, and tucking in farm animals during the Poultry Parade. Current exhibits include Searching for Sister Mary, which takes a look at the life of the last Shaker at Pleasant Hill, and Local Economies, Global Impacts explores how the Shakers communal structure supported the production of brooms, textiles, seeds and more – and how these products connected the community to a much larger world.

While at the village. visitors can dine at the seed-to-table restaurant, The Trustees’ Table, for a meal featuring seasonal produce from the certified-organic garden. Grab-and-go options are also available from The Post Office gift shop which stocks sandwiches, chips, drinks and sweet treats perfect for picnicking anywhere on the 3,000-acre property.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. With 34 original Shaker structures, the site is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings and is the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky. Onsite services at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill include overnight accommodations, dining, catering services, craft shops, exhibitions in historic buildings, a farm and garden area and 1,000 acres of restored native prairie.

To plan your visit to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, or to learn more, visit shakervillageky.org or call 859-734-5411.