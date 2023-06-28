Francis Yankey

Ella Frances Yankey, 95, of Harrodsburg, widow of William Garland Yankey, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born Sept. 9, 1927, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Philip Francis and Flora Evangeline (Hogue) Keller. She was a retired Clerk for the City of Harrodsburg and was a member of Harrodsburg Christian Church. Survivors include: one sister, Norma Jean Nelson; one brother, Joseph Holeman Keller; one daughter-in-law, Susan Yankey Schuster; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, William Dwight Yankey, and three siblings, Edith Hazel Burgin, Violet Rose Proffit and Philip Norris Keller.