Debbie Peavler

Debbie Ann Lewis Peavler, 64, wife of Edward Gary Peavler, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Born Sept. 16, 1958, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Randall and Edith Bennett Lewis. She was a homemaker and a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Rebecca (Joseph) Gabhart of Harrodsburg and Elizabeth Ann Peavler of Winchester; two brothers, Randy (Mary) Lewis of Berea and Haldon (Cathy) Lewis of Harrodsburg; four sisters, Anna Mae Lewis, Brenda Baxter, and Kathleen Gabbard of Harrodsburg, and Irene Lewis of Glasgow; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.