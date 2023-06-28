Clinton Woodard

Clinton Sheeley Woodard, 87, of Harrodsburg, husband of Sheila Huff Woodard, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the James B. Haggin Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Harrodsburg. Born April 11, 1936, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late John Clinton and Margaret Patterson (Gordon) Woodard. He was a 1954 graduate of Harrodsburg High School and then of Eastern Kentucky University, served in the US Marine Corp, was a former co-owner of Yates-Woodard Chevrolet in Harrodsburg and of Woodard-Gondolpho Car Sales in Danville and was a member of the Harrodsburg United Presbyterian Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Ashley Woodard (Brandon) Johnson of Aurora, Colorado, and Courtney Woodard (Chris) Greenway of Roswell, Georgia; one son, Phillip (Erica Toy) Woodard of Lexington; three sisters, Patty Boyd of Danville, Sarah Sims of Harrodsburg, and Margie Lou Fenton of Centerville, Ohio; two brothers, Gordon (Beverly) Woodard and Butch (Jan) Woodard, both of Harrodsburg, two grandchildren, and “bonus daughter” Allison Patton. He was preceded in death by one brother, John Clinton “Pistol” Woodard.