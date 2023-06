Brent Allen Lyons, 36, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Born Aug. 1, 1986, in Lexington, he was the son of Bobbi Jo Garland and step father Douglas R. Rodarmel. He worked in lawn care. Survivors include: one son, Kaleb Davis; one brother, Jacob Garland; one sister, Alisha Garland and several aunts and uncles.