Bonnie Anglin

Bonnie Sue Anglin, 62, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center. Born March 30, 1961, in Erwin, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ples Lee and Pauline (Fillyaw) Barker. She was a graduate of Morehead State University, a drafting engineer for the University of Kentucky and Universal Fasteners, a former executive director of the Harrodsburg Christian Life Center, a former technician at Isaiah House and a former Zoning Commissioner for the City of Harrodsburg. Survivors include: one daughter, Jessica Anna Anglin of Harrodsburg; four brothers, Buddy (Kathy) Barker of Leland, NC, Charles (Eva Jane) Barker of Willard, Eddie Barker of Hitchins and Jimmy (Mary) Barker of Greenup; one grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Cathy Price and Emily Skaggs, and one nephew, Douglas Barker.