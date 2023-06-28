Barbara Price By Harrodsburg Herald | June 28, 2023 | 0 Barbara June Price, 89, of Nicholasville, died June 23, 2023. She was born July 7, 1933,in Andarko, Ok. Survivors include: one daughter, Janice Kay Davis, and one son, Randy Price, both of Nicholasville. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mary White June 28, 2023 | No Comments » Mary Louise Jenkins June 28, 2023 | No Comments » Rachel Adkinson June 28, 2023 | No Comments » Debbie Peavler June 28, 2023 | No Comments » Brent Lyons June 28, 2023 | No Comments »