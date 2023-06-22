Independence Day Fireworks Shows: Your Local Guide To Red, White And Boom

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s almost time for the red, white and boom. Here’s a handy guide to fireworks shows here in Mercer County to celebrate Independence Day.

Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation (853 Lexington Road) is holding their annual Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m. In addition to fireworks show, there will also be concessions, music, raffle baskets, cake auctions and games. Raffle baskets are $5 for six tickets or $1 for 1 ticket. The 50/50 basket is $1 a ticket. Concessions are $5 and under for each item. The fireworks are scheduled to start at dusk. For more information, call 859-734-7791.

Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road) is holding their first ever Lights Over The Lodge on Saturday, July 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. In addition to fireworks, there will be craft barbecue from the Swinery and music by Jeremy Zeller. For more information, visit them on Facebook @LoganVineyards.

There will be fireworks and a lot more at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The Fourth Annual RisloFest 2023 starts at noon on Friday, June 30, and runs through Sunday, July 2. Organizers are promising three days of music, camping, fire performers, workshops, kids activities, drum circles and fireworks shows. Headliners include the Vince Herman Band, the Rumpke Mountain Boys and Hyrider. For the full lineup, visit their Facebook page, call Terrapin Hill Farm at 859-612-9670 or visit their website at terrpinhillfarm.com.

Family Firework Fellowship happens Friday, June 30, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Devine’s Corn Maze (623 Talmage Mayo Road). Presented by Bethel, Kirkwood, Immanuel, Salvisa, Hopewell, Harrodsburg Baptist, Harrodsburg Community and Mt. Pleasant, the event features fireworks by Send the Light. For more information, call 859-613-5066 or visit devinescornmaze.com.

The 21st Annual Lights Over Herrington, one of the biggest fireworks shows in Mercer County—and one of the biggest events in the area—happens Saturday, July 1. The fireworks start at dusk over the Kennedy Bridge. The event is sponsored by G&J Pepsi Company, as well as Chimney Rock Marina, Kamp Kennedy Marina and Pandora Marina. For more information, visit lightsoverherrington.com.

Last but not least, Mercer County is holding its Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 3, at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). The fireworks usually start at dusk, but the neighbors and park visitors will be blasting away throughout the day.

Outside Mercer County

If you’re a traditionalist and insist Independence Day celebrations must happen on July 4, you might have to travel a little, but you’ll get your red, white and boom.

The Lexington July 4 Parade happens on Tuesday, July 4, starting at noon. The parade runs down Main Street from Midland to Mill Street. The city is promising lots of red, white and blue to get everyone in the patriotic spirit, with a fireworks spectacular scheduled to start at 10 p.m. For more information, visit lexingtonky.gov.

Louisvlle is hosting the Fourth of July with the Louisville Orchestra at Waterfront Park. While the concert and fireworks show has been held since 1998, the orchestra is returning for their first performance since 2021. In addition, there will be instrument making, arts and crafts, dance lessons, boat building, ball juggling contests and more. For more information, visit ourwaterfront.org.

In addition, there will be Fourth of July celebrations in Liberty, Versailles, Woodford and over Miller Park in Campbellsville, among others.

