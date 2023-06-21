Virginia Chumley

Virginia Ann Chumley, 92, widow of Connie Chumley, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Manor. Born Oct. 22, 1930, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Bush and Zelma Ransdell Horn. She retired from Cricketeer, had worked at ABC 123 Day Care, Harrodsburg Health Care and Old Fort Harrod State Park, was a church clerk, served as the Director of Bible School for 20 years and was a member of Cornishville Baptist Church. Survivors include: one son, David (Carol) Chumley of Mercer County; two half sisters, Glendon (Marlin) Followell of Bristol, Tenn., and Nancy Jean (Bill) Fluhr of Louisville; three grandchildren, 13great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Regina Carolyn Chumley and one brother, Morris Horn.