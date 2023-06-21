Sylvia Yates

Sylvia Tyler Yates, 96, widow of Haldon “Shorty” Yates, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Homestead Post Acute Care in Lexington. Born Feb. 22, 1927, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Esmon and Ovie Ann Taylor Tyler. She was retired from Mercer Dress and was co-owner of White Cottage Restaurant. Survivors include: one son, Paul Nelson (Sheryl) Abercrombie of Nicholasville; one granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Myrtle Mae Pearl Hendren, and one brother, Winfield Tyler.