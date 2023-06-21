Savannah Vaughan

Savannah L. Vaughan, 96, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Born Sept. 27, 1925, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sally Weldon Vaughan. Survivors include: one daughter, Marilyn Gazikas of Knoxville, Tenn.; one sister, Glenda Vaughan Hatfield of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Eddie Lawson and one grandchild, Sally McFarland.