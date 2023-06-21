Ronnie Baker, 76, husband of Marsha Peavler Baker, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his residence. Born Jan. 23, 1947, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late John D. and Sallie Belle Coyle Baker. He was a farmer and a member of Unity Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Blair (Jennifer) Pittman of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Amanda (Shawn) Travers of Hopkinsville; one brother, David (Pat) Baker of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Jim, Kenny and Donald Ray Baker, and two sisters, Corene Humfleet and Irene White.