Raymond Smalley

Raymond Brammett “Caesar” Smalley, 71, of Harrodsburg, husband of Georgia Sowders Smalley, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at his residence. Born March 7, 1952, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Raymond and Christine (Bonta) Smalley. He worked for Whirlpool-Matsushita Manufacturing and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and of the American Legion Post 46 in Danville. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Kellie Dawn Filson of Salvisa; one brother, David (Pam) Smalley of Lawrenceburg and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Diane Smalley Wofford.