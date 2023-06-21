John Weldon

John Alan Weldon, 68, of Salvisa, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Born Aug. 22, 1954, in Louisville, he was the son of the late John C. and Margaret Mae Nield Weldon. He was a retired maintenance supervisor at Rand McNally and was a member of Salt River Baptist Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Nickie Kendrick of Versailles; two sisters, Adrainne Giles of Harrodsburg and Janice (Ralph) Griswold of College Station, Texas; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Christy Weldon.