Gerald Edwards

Gerald “Lee” Edwards, 83, of Harrodsburg, husband of Linda Edwards died June 14, 2023, at his residence. Born in Mt. Victory, he was the son of the late Clifton and Delma Edwards. He was a graduate of Somerset High School and attended the University of Cincinnati, worked at General Electric in Cincinnati and Louisville, co-owned Lee’s Suzuki in Harrodsburg, served on the Board of Directors for Heritage Community Trust Bank in Danville, and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Somerset. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Mark (Denise) Edwards of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Lamona (Thomas) Norwood of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one step brother, Gerald Phelps.