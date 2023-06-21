City Passes $22 million budget

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg City Commission held a special called meeting Thursday, June 15, at 3 p.m. to approve the budget, give second reading to ordinances splitting the water treatment department and approve a water rate increase.

The budget for the city is over $22 million dollars. The breakdown includes $10,679,355.94 for the general fund, $11,336,769.51 for the water server operating fund, $140,200 for the cemetery fund with perpetual care; $32,500 from the tourism development fund; $181,043.34 for municipal aid fund and $270,500 for the ABC fund.

The commission also gave second reading to adjusting the water and sewer rates which will be raised based on the consumer price index (CPI) of 6.5 percent each. Regardless of where Mercer County citizens pay their water bill, they will be hit with rate increases beginning July 1. Lake Village Water Association increased their rates by 4.9 percent, City of Burgin residents will see an additional $6 surcharge added to their bill over the next 12 months and all the meters in the county will have a $1.75 monthly surcharge added to fund 911 operations.

