Tammy Taylor

Tammy Ray Taylor, 51 of Harrodsburg died June 8, 2023, at her residence. Born March 27, 1972, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Sandy Collier Sanders. She was disabled and attended Mt. Pleasant Church. Survivors include, one son, Levi (Chelsea) Taylor of Harrodsburg and one daughter, Rebecca (Billy) Sparks of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Jerry (Lisa) Norton of Harrodsburg and Joseph (Angie) Sanders of Salvisa; two sisters, Charlie (Joe) Lanham of Harrodsburg and Cindy (Randy) Orwig of Salvisa; two uncles, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Worley Sanders and Ethel Sanders, William Collier and Annelle Baker Collier and one granddaughter, Emersyn Baily Sparks.