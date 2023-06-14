Summer readers have chance to win college savings

Four Kentucky children have the opportunity to win $529 each to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in the Summer Reading program at the Mercer County Public Library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA), the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) and KYSaves529 have launched the “All Together Now”

College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes as part of the 2023 summer reading program at participating public libraries across the commonwealth.

“As parents, Britainy and I know how important it is to keep children reading during the summer so that they continue to build on the academic progress made throughout the school year,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Summer Reading Sweepstakes is a fun way to encourage children to read and access additional free, educational resources, activities and programs while also giving them a chance to win some money to invest in their future education.”

