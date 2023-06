Roy Davis Gash, 76, husband of Yvonne Gash, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, in San Diego, Calif. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: four daughters, Heather Baybutt, Angela Long, Stephanie Moore and Susan Lofton; one son, Christopher McNabb; one sister-in-law, Becky Gash; one brother-in-law, Ezra Gash, as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Davis.