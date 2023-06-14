Pllaaayyy Baaalll on Father’s Day
Shaker Village Host Vintage Baseball Game for Dad’s Day
Shaker Village of Pleas- ant Hill will host a fun-filled day of baseball, classic cars, old-fashioned tractors, tools and heritage demonstrations in celebration of Father’s Day on Saturday, June 17, from noon-5 p.m.
An admission ticket (free for ages five and under, $8 ages 6-12, $16 ages 13-61, $12 seniors, first responders and military) will give access to all of the days events and allow visitors to partake in the Village’s Daily Adventure Tours.
The Bluegrass Barons and Cincinnati Redstockings will face-off in a vintage 1869 baseball game from 1-4 p.m. Both teams will utilize period- reproduction uniforms and equipment while following game rules from the late 19th century. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs to relax under the shade trees lining the field.