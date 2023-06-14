Pllaaayyy Baaalll on Father’s Day

Shaker Village of Pleas- ant Hill will host a fun-filled day of baseball, classic cars, old-fashioned tractors, tools and heritage demonstrations in celebration of Father’s Day on Saturday, June 17, from noon-5 p.m.

An admission ticket (free for ages five and under, $8 ages 6-12, $16 ages 13-61, $12 seniors, first responders and military) will give access to all of the days events and allow visitors to partake in the Village’s Daily Adventure Tours.