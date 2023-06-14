Perry named new CU-Harrodsburg head women’s basketball coach

Austin Cocanougher

Campbellsville University Harrodsburg named a new Women’s basketball head Coach this week, welcoming in just the second coach the school has had in its short history. After an extensive search by CU-Harrodsburg Athletics Director Dalton Christopher, Coach Lakesha Perry was hired to take over the Lady Pioneers program with the intent of rebuilding the team into a National Championship contender. Coach Perry comes to CU Harrodsburg looking to be much more than a basketball coach, but rather a developer of young women. This is, in part, why Christopher said Coach Perry was the perfect fit for their school.

Coach Perry was born and raised in Louisville, where she developed an extensive coaching and playing background. She coached at many stops before making her way to CU-Harrodsburg, most prominently at the semi-professional level for the Louisville Phillies. For the Phillies, Perry spent time as both an assistant and a head coach. Although she loved her time there, Perry was looking for an opportunity to “build student-athletes and leaders.” Therefore, when she found out about the opening at CU-Harrodsburg from a former player, she knew the opportunity was perfect for her.

