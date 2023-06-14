Nancy McQuerry

Nancy Carol McQuerry, 84, of Harrodsburg, wife of Robert “Bob” Wayne McQuerry, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Feb. 23, 1939, in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Leeds and Ruth (Wheeler) Ballard. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Lancaster Presbyterian Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Georgia (Lemayne) Ellis of Harrodsburg; two sons, Allen (Terri) McQuerry and Keith (Vicky) McQuerry, both of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren, Tara (Drew) Mills, Travis (Meredith) McQuerry, Matthew McQuerry and Savannah (Elijah) Stigers; nine great grandchildren, Trevor, Carson and Shelbie Mills, Harper, Truett, Tripp and Tenisynn McQuerry and Sterling and Jack Stigers.