Michael McGinnis

Michael Dale McGinnis, 72, of Harrodsburg, husband of Elizabeth Lynn Robinson McGinnis, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Danville. Born May 22, 1951, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late David and Christine (Hurst) McGinnis. He was a retired machine operator for Quad Graphics and was a member of the Burgin Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Michael Scott (Missy) McGinnis and Christopher Lee (Nikki) McGinnis of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Brenda (Bob) Silvers of Garrard County, Sandy Powell of Harrodsburg, and Kathy (Alan) Lewis of Versailles; two brothers, Jerry (Debbie) McGinnis and Randy McGinnis of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Cecil Daugherty.