Linda Downs

Linda Lee Downs, 72, of Lawrenceburg, wife of John Allen Downs, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort. Born June 14, 1950, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Deloris McEwan. She was a retired home healthcare nurses aide. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: four daughters, Sheila Robinson of Versailles, Ronda (Keith) Dick of Lawrenceburg, Christine (Bill) Bellenbaum of Oregon and Misty Dawn Huff of Keene; five sons, Ronald Retallack of Willisburg, James Baldwin of LaGrange, Mark Allen Huff of Cynthiana, Michael Allen (Ashleigh) Downs of Georgetown and Bobby Wayne Richie of Danville; two sisters, Carol McEwan of Pennsylvania and Kathy McEwan of North Carolina; one brother, Wayne McEwan of Pennsylvania, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.